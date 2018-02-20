Raising awareness with the 2018 Irish Jig

Irish Jig

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Thankfully, the disease is not only highly treatable, but also highly preventable.

Regular screening can reduce colorectal cancer risk by up to 90 percent.

Spectrum Health has been a leader for advocating for colorectal cancer awareness and regular screening, and is proud to host the 35th Annual Irish Jig 5k race on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 to promote colorectal cancer awareness.

Dr. Benny Kieff, gastroenterologist with Spectrum Health Medical Group and Kelsey Haynes, 2018 Irish Jig Race Director stopped by The Exchange to tell us more about colorectal cancer and how to get involved in this year’s Irish Jig.

For more information on the Irish Jig 5k, visit spectrumhealth.org/irishjig. For more information on Spectrum Health Cancer Center, click here, or call 1.855.SHCANCER.

