Rehab designed for women's health

Woman's Health

Whether you struggle with pelvic floor weakness, pain or trauma -- pelvic floor rehabilitation can help you recover.

Trauma can be caused by many things including surgery, childbirth and pelvic fractures.

This specialized rehabilitation can help you regain pelvic control, strength, relaxation and function. It can even go hand-in-hand with hormone replacement therapy for women going through menopause.

Physical therapist Emilee Van Hoven, PT, DPT, AT, ATC with Spectrum Health Medical group stopped by to explaint he benefits of pelvic floor therapy.

For more information on Spectrum Health Medical Group and their physical medicine and rehabilitation options, call 616-267-8365 or visit www.spectrumhealth.org/rehab.

