See a doctor without leaving your home

See a doctor without leaving home

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We are in the middle of flu and influenza season. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the flu is now widespread throughout Michigan and surrounding states.

From Spectrum Health, Elizabeth Suing and Mandy Reed, stopped by to share tips on how to avoid the flu and share how Spectrum’s MedNow app allows patients to see a healthcare provider without leaving their home.

MedNow allows you to list your symptoms, schedule a visit, and see a provider by using the app on your phone or mobile device.

Download the MedNow app or call 616-844-322-7374 for more information.

For more information on Spectrum Health, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/.

