Spectrum Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to a location near you!

Mobile Mammography

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Breast cancer will affect one in eight women during her lifetime. The good news is, when detected early, breast cancer can be treated and cured.

The survival rate is over 90 percent and that's why Spectrum Health and the American College of Radiology urge you to get a mammogram every year once you reach 40 years of age.

Spectrum Health's Betty Ford Breast Care Services has 14 locations throughout West Michigan and performs more than 95,000 screening and diagnostic services every year! But wouldn't it be great if the service came to you - where you are - at work or while shopping?

Well, get ready, because Mobile Mammography is coming to a location near you!

Early detection is your best protection, so on Saturday, May 20, head over to the Meijer store on Alpine Avenue to tour Betty Ford Breast Care Services' new mobile mammography unit.

You can enjoy refreshments, talk with breast care experts and, if you need to, please schedule a mammogram!

The mobile unit returns to the Meijer Alpine store on May 25 to conduct screenings.

You should also know that there are free mammograms available for those who are uninsured or under-insured.

To find out if you qualify, call 616-486-6022 and, to schedule a mammogram at a Betty Ford Breast Cancer Services location or the mobile unit, call 877-495-2626.

