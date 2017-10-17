Spectrum Health participates in ambitious research program

Doctor and patient

According to spectrumhealth.org, the “All of Us” research program has a simple mission, to speed up health research breakthroughs, ultimately resulting in better care and outcomes. In order to accomplish that, they’re asking one million people to help them by enrolling in a massive program with the National Institutes of Health. Your participation could help create something called “precision medicine,” where health care is tailored to the individual instead of a one-size-fits-all approach. For more information about the “All of Us” Research Program, or to get involved, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/all-of-us

© 2017 WZZM-TV