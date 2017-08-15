Spectrum Health physicians monitor cancer patients for signs of cardiovascular disease

When treating cancer, some of the treatments may cause lasting damage to a patient's heart. This is especially true if the patient is at risk for heart disease. Dr. Laura Franey is a cardiologist at Spectrum Health and she joined us to talk about the team that monitors every stage of cancer treatment if a patient is at risk for, develops, or has established cardiovascular disease.
If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, call Spectrum Health Cancer Center at 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623. And for more information on cardiovascular services at Spectrum Health:
SHMG Cardiovascular Services - GR
2900 Bradford St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Phone: 616.885.5000
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs