Student art show with Spectrum Health and GRPS

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Spectrum Health and the Grand Rapids Public Schools are coming together for a student art competition featuring artwork from across the GRPS school district.

The theme of this year’s show is Health, Hope and Healing Through Art.

Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Hospital lobby will host the Student Art Show Open House on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Belinda Cunningham, from Spectrum Health and Maggie Malone from Grand Rapids Public Schools stopped by The Exchange to share the importance of this event.

