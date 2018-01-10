Grand Rapids area business joins fight against lead poisoning

Rylee's Ace Hardware store (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We've been telling you about what a problem lead poisoning has become in the Grand Rapids metro area. Recently, management at a local business decided to do something about it.

All three Rylee's Ace Hardware stores in the Grand Rapids area participated in a "round up" campaign between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Store clerks educated customers about lead poisoning in West Michigan and asked them to round up the amount they spend on their purchase to the nearest dollar.

RELATED: More kids poisoned by lead in one Grand Rapids zip code than in all of Flint

RELATED: Lead Task Force holds meeting in Grand Rapids

Customers answered that challenge, donating around $6,000 total. That money will be presented to the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Leaders from that organization will use the money to provide lead safety supplies for low-income households with children and to help parents check their homes for lead hazards.

"This is a great example of how a local business can step up and take action on a pressing social issue," said Healthy Homes Coalition executive director Paul Haan in a release.

"Rylee's saw a need in the community to help kids stop hurting, knew that they could do their part, and asked their customers to join the cause. It's clear to us that Rylee's and their customers don't want to see any children lead poisoned in Grand Rapids."

These are the three Rylee's locations that participated in the effort.

1234 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

1205 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

43000 Remembrance Road NE, Walker, MI 49534

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV