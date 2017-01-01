GRPS Superintendent Weatherall Neal touts progress, looks to future in…
A Phantom Phar-well to the Joe
Two Grand Rapids Christian students facing charges for 'Nerf Assassin' prank
In major victory for Republicans, House passes Obamacare repealIn major victory for Republicans, House passes Obamacare repeal House Republicans made good on their years-long promise Thursday to pass legislation repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, narrowly approving a controversial bill that would unravel many of the law's popular consumer protections, do away with the individual mandate, and overhaul the insurance market.
- 5 hours ago
Man who drove through store previously crashed into Coast Guard stationMan who drove through store previously crashed into Coast Guard station A 35-year-old man, with a history of crashing his pickup truck, has been arrested for driving through the front of a Lakeshore department store Wednesday afternoon.
- 4 hours ago
Ford Airport hosts cosplayers to celebrate Star Wars DayFord Airport hosts cosplayers to celebrate Star Wars Day The group spent the afternoon greeting guests, taking photos and causing a headache for TSA.
- 3 hours ago
State Farm consolidation plans move 600+ jobs out of Kalamazoo CountyState Farm consolidation plans move 600+ jobs out of Kalamazoo County State Farm has announced plans for consolidation, exiting eleven facilities over the next few years, including the Kalamazoo branch.
- 4 hours ago
Suspect who fired at police dies after officer-involved shootingSuspect who fired at police dies after officer-involved shooting A 18-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Grand Rapids police officer Wednesday afternoon during an exchange of gunfire on the city's Southeast Side.
- 14 hours ago
GRPS superintendent to deliver annual State of Our Schools speechGRPS superintendent to deliver annual State of Our Schools speech Grand Rapids Public Schools superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal will deliver the district's annual State of Our Schools speech on Thursday, May 4.
- 13 hours ago
Senate OKs rest of budget bills; Dems oppose college fundingSenate OKs rest of budget bills; Dems oppose college funding Local communities and public universities would receive about 2 percent more in state funding next fiscal year under Senate-passed budget bills that leave out Gov. Rick Snyder's request for additional money for infrastructure and Flint emergency reserve funds.
- 6 hours ago
Happy Star Wars Day! Here are six ways to celebrate #MayThe4thHappy Star Wars Day! Here are six ways to celebrate #MayThe4th Holy Sith, you guys, Star Wars Day is upon us again.
- 1 day ago
Detroit priest Solanus Casey receives beatification from Pope FrancisDetroit priest Solanus Casey receives beatification from Pope Francis Father Solanus Casey, a Capuchin friar who died 60 years ago in Detroit, has taken a step toward being declared a saint Thursday, according to a release from the Archdiocese of Detroit.
- 12 hours ago
Lt. Gov. Calley, city leaders back new mental health iniative in Kent CountyLt. Gov. Calley, city leaders back new mental health iniative in Kent County Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and other city leaders are behind a new mental health initiative coming to Kent County.
- 8 hours ago
VERIFY: Female genital mutilation versus circumcision. What's the difference?VERIFY: Female genital mutilation versus circumcision. What's the difference? The story of a female genital mutilation case in Detroit has prompted lots of questions from our viewers on what this procedure actually is and how it compares to circumcision in males. So, we set out to Verify this issue by reaching out to the experts.
- 15 hours ago
Is it time to change Michigan's unique no-fault auto insurance law?Is it time to change Michigan's unique no-fault auto insurance law? If you are tired of your auto insurance rates going up, you're not alone. Some say it's the biggest issue facing Michigan right now, and they point to our unique no fault auto insurance law.
- 1 day ago
Neighbors shaken after officer involved shootingNeighbors shaken after officer involved shooting People who live on Dickinson street say they are shaken after an officer involved shooting.
- 15 hours ago
Nestle appealing denial of permit for water pumping stationNestle appealing denial of permit for water pumping station A bottled-water company that wants to pump more groundwater in western Michigan is appealing a small community's decision to deny a request for a permit to build a new pumping station.
- 8 hours ago
Genital mutilation probe targets doctors' daughtersGenital mutilation probe targets doctors' daughters The federal government's investigation into female genital mutilation has gripped a small Indian-Muslim community in fear as many of the group's young girls have been pulled out of school, interrogated and medically checked for genital cutting in recent weeks.
- 13 hours ago
