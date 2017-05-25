Calley shares thoughts on federal health care proposal in Grand Rapids

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In light of the federal health care proposal, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley was in Grand Rapids, sharing his thoughts.

Lt. Gov. Calley was speaking at the Police Officers Association of Michigan's annual conference on Thursday and while there, he addressed the issue of health care reform and how it would affect Michigan.

"We, at the state level and many other states, have been engaging with the federal government to understand what their objectives are and how it might impact the state," Calley said. "For my part, I'll say, in Michigan, we try to be innovative and try to get ahead of problems so you deal with the root problems to have better long term outcomes."

On Tuesday, May 30, Calley is expected to make an announcement about his political future -- a month ago, he hinted at a run for a higher office.

