Nay to yea: Amash changes his tune, votes yes to new health care bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Republican Congressman Justin Amash has changed his vote on his party's replacement for Obamacare.

On Thursday, May 4, House Republicans passed their Obamacare replacement with a final tally of 217 to 213. Rep. Amash, a member of the Freedom Caucus, previously voted no to the replacement, tweeting that it was "repackaged" and breaks promises without lowering costs.

In an interview with CNN early March, Amash said GOP leaders were trying to "ram" the repeal and replacement plan through Congress in the same way Obama had with the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

On Saturday, May 6, Amash posted a statement to his Facebook page explaining he decision and thought-process to switching his vote on President Trump's Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA) from nay to yea.

"This is not the bill we promised the America people..." Amash starts. "The [American Health Care Act] repeals fewer than 10-percent of the provision in the Affordable Care Act. It is an amendment to the ACA that deliberately maintain Obamacare's framework."

Amash goes on to explain how the AHCA keeps tax credits to subsidize premiums and instead individual mandates to purchase insurance, it requires premium surcharges to a certain percent to lapse coverage.

Amash made mention that both parties are exaggerating the effects of the new health care bill, however based on small but important changes that abandon what Amash called a "fatally flawed approach to essential health benefits," among other things, left him feeling comfortable enough to support the bill at this current point.

Near the close of his statement, Amash points out that the ACA will "continue to drive up the cost of health insurance" and none of the modifications in the new health care plan can save it.

"Many of the ACHA's provisions are poorly conceived or improperly implemented," Amash says. "At best, it wil make Obamacare less bad."

You can read Rep. Justin Amash's full statement here.

