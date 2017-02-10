Health: Reported flu cases increase in West Michigan

Couple suffering with flu symptoms, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

It's not uncommon to have suffered with the flu this time of year -- and if it wasn't you, someone you live or work with has probably caught and passed it on.

According to local health workers, reported cases of the flu are on the rise during this time of year.

Muskegon County workers say there were 96 reported cases by doctors and hospitals as of Monday, Feb. 6. This is nearly double the number of cases from the week before -- health workers are expecting this number to continue to rise.

Confirmed flu cases are taken from reports submitted by laboratories or physicians. These cases have undergone testing which confirmed the presence of a flu virus. (Photo: Muskegon County Department of Public Health)

In Kent County, 75 flu cases were reported last week and 256 reported for the entire season.

To read Kent County's flu surveillance trends and view some charts and graphs, click here.

Doctors say to prevent the spread of the flu, cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing and wash your hands frequently.

