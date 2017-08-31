Human cases of West Nile discovered in 3 Michigan counties

An Asian tiger mosquito feeds on a human blood meal. Under experimental conditions this mosquito has been found to spread West Nile virus. (Photo: James Gathany, CDC)

MICHIGAN - The first human cases of West Nile for 2017 have been confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In a statement to the media, the health department says four cases have found. Two people from Montcalm County, and one each from Oakland and Macomb Counties.

The ages of the victims was not released. The health department says their illness onsets range from August 6-11, and all have been hospitalized with the disease.

“This is an important reminder to stay vigilant and protect against mosquito bites throughout the summer and into the fall,” said Dr. Eden Wells, Chief Medical Executive at the MDHHS. “All residents should take steps to prevent bites, such as use repellent and take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours between dusk and dawn.”

To prevent contracting the West Nile Virus:

Wear a mosquito repellant that contains 10 to 35 percent DEET

Wear light colored clothing

Stay indoors during dusk

Remove any standing water in your yard

Keep your lawn and shrubs cut

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV