If Planned Parenthood is 'defunded,' what does that mean for West Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Federal funding for Planned Parenthood's across the country may soon be gone. House Speaker Paul Ryan says a GOP repeal of the Affordable Care Act would also strip federal dollars from the women health services organization.

So what does that mean for the local chapters here in West Michigan?

"Planned Parenthood serves about 65,000 people in the state of Michigan and cut of this nature, while it gets characterized as a cut to Planned Parenthood, is a really a cut to those people," CEO and President of the Planned Parenthood of Michigan, Lori Carpentier, said.

The defunding measure would take away millions of dollars in Medicaid money. Money, Carpentier says is used to provide services like routine medical exams or a pap smear.

"Virtually you know less than 15% of our patients access our care through their own commercial insurance," she said. "Most of them get their care under the subsidized programs of either Medicaid or Title X, so it's the vast majority that we serve that would be affected by this."

An impact Planned Parenthood opponents would like to see.

"I think its wonderful, I hope and pray that it happens because it would be positive for, obviously children but women as well," Leisa Snow said. Snow has been a pro-life advocate in the Grand Rapids area. She thinks federal funding should go to other women health and pregnancy centers.

"Here in Grand Rapids alone, I could name 5-8 places where women can go that they don't do abortions, that they could give the money to, that are positive resources, they help the women."

But if defunding happens Carpentier believes many would go without care.

"I think this notion that has floated that there are a lots of other providers is just untrue. So people would go without care," Carpentier said. "We would see an increase in the unintended teen pregnancy rate, we would see an increase in maternal mortality rates, we would see increases in all of things in the most recent years we've made great strides to reduce."

ABC reports the first stages of an Affordable Care Act repeal could be passed by the end of this month.

