Increase in flu cases leads to school closures in Kalamazoo for the week

Gautam Gupta receives an influenza shot from Nurse Practitioner Ray Grigorio in the MinuteClinic at the CVS/pharmacy on January 6, 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Public Schools closed their doors for the remainder of the week in order to disinfect school buildings.

Hundreds of parents left thank you comments on the district's Facebook page -- writing that many of their children had been ill multiple times now with flu-like symptoms.

Dr. William Nettleton, Kalamazoo County Medical Director, said the number of flu cases are up significantly, based on the last four year averages.

“The number of cases reported during the week ending January 26, 2018, nearly doubled the number reported during the previous week. Currently, the dominant virus being reported is Influenza A,” Dr. Nettleton said.

Unfortunately, many children in the area have not received their flu shot.

"Just above one-third of children ages 6 months to 18 years old have actually received the vaccine here in Kalamazoo County," Dr. Nettleton said.

Thankfully, it is not too late to get the shot.

Find a clinic near you using sites like www.vaccinefinder.org.

Kalamazoo's health department is also posting weekly flu reports on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV