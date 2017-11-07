Interview: Should more people get screened for lung cancer?

A new effort is underway to encourage more people to get screened for lung cancer. The hope is that it increases the chance of survival.

And despite progress, Michigan is among a dozen states where smoking remains fairly common. Michigan is a part of a group that the Truth Initiative calls 'tobacco nation' where smoking prevalence exceeds the national average.

WZZM spoke with Ken Fletcher the Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association Michigan. Watch the full interview above.

