Mary Free Bed YMCA unlike any other

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mary Free Bed's partnership with the YMCA has set the standards for buildings all over the world.

The unique design is the only building honored with the Universal Design Award from Syracuse University. The award comes from the building going beyond ADA compliance.

They considered the accessibility and emotional aspect of everyone wanting to get healthy. You might not notice the difference between this YMCA branch and other buildings, but that is the point.

"If you and I were coming to work out and I used a wheelchair and you didn't, we could still continue our conversation as we enter the building together," said Teri Burgess-Brown the Senior Director of Health and Wellness at the Mary Free Bed YMCA.

"All kinds of features throughout for people with visual impairments, for people that have maybe some confusion, can enter and exit the building more easily," said Burgess-Brown. "There's virtually hundreds of things on the checklist we had to comply with in order to receive the Universal Design Certification."

