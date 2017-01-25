MDHHS reporting an increase in pertussis, recommends vaccination

Sick woman cough in bed under blanket, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the Oakland County Health Division following an increase in the number of identified pertussis cases, commonly referred to as whooping cough.

Pertussis is a very contagious disease that usually starts with cold-like symptoms and maybe a mild cough or fever. After 1 to 2 weeks, severe coughing can begin.

Pertussis can cause violent and rapid coughing, over and over, until the air is gone from the lungs and people are forced to inhale with a loud "whooping" sound. In infants, the cough can be minimal or not even there.

Other symptoms include:

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Sneezing

Red, watery eyes

Mild fever

Dry cough

Vomiting after coughing fits

People infected with pertussis can spread the disease by coughing or sneezing in close contact with others who breathe in the bacteria.

Pertussis is most contagious during the first two weeks of illness. Infants are at highest risk of severe disease and death; older siblings and adults often are the source.

Anyone exposed to pertussis and displaying symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor to determine if antibiotics are needed.

For more information about pertussis, visit www.cdc.gov/pertussis.

