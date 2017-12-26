Michigan amid states with most smokers, lung cancer diagnoses

File photo (Photo: KGW)

About one in five Michiganders smoke, according to a new report.

A report by 24/7 Wall Street indicates 20.4 percent of Michigan residents are smokers. The national average is 17.1 percent.

That ranking makes Michigan the state with the 11th-highest ratio of smokers. Indiana, Missouri and Ohio are all in the top ten. West Virginia has the most smokers per capita at almost 25 percent.

According to the report, nearly 16 million live with a serious illness caused by smoking. Michigan has the 18th-highest rate of lung cancer diagnoses with 63.4 per 100,000 people.

To help curtail tobacco use, many states heavily tax tobacco.

Michigan has a $2 tax on each pack, which is the 11th highest nationwide. In comparison, Missouri's tax is the lowest at 17 cents, with New York having the highest, a whopping $4.35 per pack.

For the report, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the rate of adult smokers by state from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

