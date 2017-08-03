Michigan delays posting proposed health insurance rates

health insurance generic (Photo: designer491)

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan will wait another month before posting rate increases proposed by health insurers that sell coverage on a government marketplace, due to uncertainty over President Donald Trump's threat to stop billions of dollars in government payments to insurers.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services was supposed to publish the proposed rate hikes Tuesday. But it won a 30-day extension from the federal government, citing "uncertainty" over whether insurers will be reimbursed for providing required financial assistance to low-income consumers.

Open enrollment for 2018 begins Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.

Nine insurance companies want to participate in the federally-run Michigan Health Insurance Marketplace.

