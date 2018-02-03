Michigan mental health services face declining funding

Network 180 (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook / Network180)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - Mental health services are being scaled back in western Michigan as a regional board struggles with a budget deficit.

Network 180 in Kent County is facing a $10 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2016-17. The Lakeshore Regional Entity shortfall is estimated to be as much as $23 million. Network 180 expects to reduce expenses by about $2.8 million by cutting services, eliminating 17 jobs and freezing hiring for another 15 positions.

Network 180 coordinates services for people with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities and substance-abuse disorders. It began seeing a growing number of patients leaving traditional Medicaid in favor of the Healthy Michigan Plan in 2017. The dip in enrollment means a decrease in reimbursements.

© 2018 Associated Press