Michigan's Concussion Law now requires more training, more often

Four young football players tumbling to the ground in a tackle, stock image. (Photo: Amy Myers, Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday that recent changes to Michigan's Concussion Laws were made.

Now, coaches and other adults involved in youth sports are required to complete an online concussion awareness training every three years.

Other changes to the law require MDHHS to review the training program and make new recommendations to increasing or decreasing frequency. The changes also amend the definition of a "youth athlete" to not include a 17-year-old who is only enrolled in a college, university or other higher education.

The concussion law already requires youth sport organizers to provide educational materials the signs and symptoms of a concussion to every athlete and their parents or guardians, as well as getting signed statement acknowledging that they received the information. Athletes must be removed from participating if they are suspected of having a concussion, and they need written clearance from a health care professional before returning.

A concussion is a serious brain injury caused by a blow, bump or intense jolt to the head. It can happen in any sport or recreational activity. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, each year more than 173,000 children and adolescents are treated for sports-related concussions.

There is ongoing research on how concussion effect youth athletes, and according to MDHHS, requiring frequent training and review ensures everyone involve din youth sports is up-to-date on the most current information about signs and symptoms, as well as consequences.

Michigan was the 39th state to enact a law regulating sports concussions and return to athletic activity. The law went into effect June 2013.

For more information about sports concussions, as well as resources visit www.michigan.gov/sportsconcussion.

