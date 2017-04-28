More than 200 Michigan locations participating in National Drug Take Back Day

A file photo of pills. (Photo: Custom)

Saturday, April 29 is National Drug Take Back day and hundreds of Michigan locations are participating to help prevent pull abuse and theft through proper disposal.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette encourages Michigan residents to participate, by properly disposing of unwanted, expired and unused drugs -- the risk they end up in the wrong hands goes down.

“The opioid problem continues to be an epidemic across the county and the unfortunate truth is that many who abuse prescription drugs often start with medicine found in a medicine cabinet of a friend or family member,” said Schuette. “This take back initiative is a simple way to give residents a safe wand worry free disposal site for medication.”

State, local and even tribal law enforcement and community partners will be accepting drugs, free of charge and no questions asked. You can search for a location participating near you, just click here.

All of the Michigan State Police posts will serve as disposal sites beyond Drug Take Back Day. Medications can be dropped off at all 30 posts Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drug overdoses are the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States, according to a news release from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Prescription drug and opiod abuse as tripled since 1990, creating what Schuette says is a public health epidemic.

It's important to note that disposal sites can only collect pills and/or patches. No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted.

For more information, visit the DEA's website.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

