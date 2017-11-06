WZZM
Close

#MotivationalMonday: High Fitness class at Allegro Coaching

Motivational Monday; High Fitness Class at Allegro Coaching

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 4:45 PM. EST November 06, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS - Allegro Coaching is the first studio in Michigan to offer "High Fitness" class. It’s a hardcore, fun fitness class that incorporates aerobic interval training with music you love and intense easy-to-follow fitness choreography. You’ll get a high caloric burn and full-body toning in an hour. Coach Amanda and Coach Melissa show us how it works. 

For more information, click HERE. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories