MSU study finds certain personality traits 'contagious' among children

EAST LANSING, MICH. - A new study conducted by Michigan State University psychology researchers found that the more time preschool-aged children spend with each other, the likelihood they will take on each others personalities increases.

The study, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, suggests personality is shaped by the environment and not just genes.

"Our finding, that personality traits are 'contagious' among children, flies in the face of common assumptions that personality is ingrained and can't be changed," said Jennifer Watling Neal, associate professor of psychology and co-investigator on the study.

"This is important because some personality traits can help children succeed in life, while others can hold them back."

Two preschool classes were studied for an entire school year to analyze the personality traits and social networks of the children.

Researchers found that children whose regular play partners were extroverted or hard-working became similar to each other over time. Children whose play partners were overanxious and easily frustrated, however, did not take on those particular traits. According a news release from MSU, this is the first study to examine these personality traits in young children over time.

Emily Durbin, study co-investigator and associate professor of psychology, said kids have a bigger effect on each other than many people may realize.

"Parents spend a lot of their time trying to teach their child to be patient, to be a good listener, not to be impulsive," Durbin said. "But this wasn't their parents or their teachers affecting them -- it was their friends. It turns out that 3- and 4-year-olds are being change agents."

