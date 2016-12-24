New drug to address unmet medical needs for fatal genetic disease

Infant at doctor's office, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug to treat children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) -- a rare and often fatal, genetic disease.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a hereditary disease that causes weakness and muscle wasting beacuse of the loss of lower motor neurons controlling movement. According to the FDA, there is a wide range of variability in the onset age of the disease, symptoms and the rate of progression.

The FDA has approved a new drug called Spinraza (nusinersen) to treat SMA. Spinraza is an injection administered to the fluid surrounding the spiral cord.

“There has been a long-standing need for a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, the most common genetic cause of death in infants, and a disease that can affect people at any stage of life,” said Billy Dunn, M.D., director of the Division of Neurology Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

“As shown by our suggestion to the sponsor to analyze the results of the study earlier than planned, the FDA is committed to assisting with the development and approval of safe and effective drugs for rare diseases and we worked hard to review this application quickly; we could not be more pleased to have the first approved treatment for this debilitating disease.”

Spinraza was tested in clinical trials of 121 patients with infantile-onset SMA who were diagnosed before six months of age and who were less than seven months old at the time of their first dose.

FDA says that during the clinical trials, 40-percent of patients who received Spinraza achieved improvements in motor milestones like head control, sitting, crawling and walking.

The most common side effects seen during the clinical trials were upper respiratory infection, lower respiratory infection and constipation. Warnings and precautions include low blood platelet count and toxicity to the kidneys. Toxicity in the nervous system was observed in animal studies.

The FDA granted this application fast track, priority review, and orphan drug statuses.

