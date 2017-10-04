New drugs available for stage 3 melanoma patients

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Now that summer is over and that tan is fading, it's the best time to get a skin check from your doctor. Catching skin cancer early is the best way to beat it. But that doesn't always happen, especially with melanoma.

If you tan in your 20s, you have a 75% increased chance of getting melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The moles often go unnoticed without a yearly skin check until they're at stage three. But there are new options for those affected.

Groundbreaking clinical trials show chemotherapy treatments traditionally used for stage four patients work even better for stage three. Doctors say the medications are well-tolerated as well, because they have very few side effects.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV