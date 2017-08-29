NICU reunion at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Children of the Mercy Health Saint Mary's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrated their successes with their doctors and nurses on Aug. 29 at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

Dozens of children who have been cared for by Mercy Health's NICU reconnected with the people who helped keep them alive early in their lives.

Danielle MacBride's son Declain was in the NICU for about two weeks when he was born five and half weeks early.

"Today is really great for us to be able to celebrate and see the doctors and nurses and show them how great our babies have been doing," said MacBride. "We've been out for two and a half months, so it's fun to show them how big he has gotten."

This was the tenth year that Mercy Health held a reunion for their NICU graduates.

