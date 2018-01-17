Norovirus outbreak affecting 100 students at Davenport University

3D illustration of norovirus virus, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent County Health Department is investigating after up to 100 students at Davenport University reported symptoms consistent with norovirus.

According to a statement from Robin Luymes, executive director of communications at Davenport, the cases were first reported over the weekend at the W.A. Lettinga Campus in Grand Rapids.

Those affected have been asked to remain isolated, whether they live on or off campus.

The university said it is following all health department recommendations -- including increased cleaning frequency in all buildings.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

