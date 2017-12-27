Sleeping baby (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Olivia and Liam, those were the two most popular baby names at Spectrum Health in 2017 for the second year in a row.

Spectrum Health released its top ten baby names for boys and girls and Olivia and Liam were number 1 this year making a repeat at the top spot for the second year in a row.

Here's look at the full list:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Ava

4. Elizabeth

5. Emma

6. Sophia

7. Hazel

8. Abigail

9. Nora

10. Adeline

Boys

1. Liam

2. Levi

3. Elijah

4. James

5. Lincoln

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Oliver

9. Jack

10. Charles

So far this year, 7,604 babies were born at Butterworth Hospital―more than at any other hospital in the state, according to Spectrum Health.

Here is a look at the top ten names in 2016 as well:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Evelyn

4. Ava

5. Emma

6. Elizabeth

7. Sophia

8. Nora

9. Harper

10. Abigail

Boys

1. Liam

2. Levi

3. James

4. William

5. Elijah

6. Mason

7. Lincoln

8. Jack

9. Charles

10. Benjamin

