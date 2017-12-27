Playing cards makes you smarter and it's good for you!

Man holding three aces, close-up (Photo: Michael Blann, This content is subject to copyright.)

When I was in high school, I remember kids (not me, of course) getting yelled at for playing cards in class.

Well, in your face, teach! It turns out playing cards isn't just a good way to pass the time.

Thursday, Dec. 28 is National Card Playing Day, so I did some light research and found out that playing cards is actually good for your mental health, and it makes you smarter.

Studies have shown playing cards can help both kids and adults improve their motor skills. Shuffling and dealing can help quicken your reflexes. Card games also encourage hand-eye coordination, and they can improve math and strategic thinking skills in children.

The benefits don't stop there either. Other studies show the social aspect of playing cards can help strengthen your immune system along with your mental health, and it can lower your risk for dementia and decrease depression.

So kids, bust out that deck of cards! But maybe wait until after your actual school work is done.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

