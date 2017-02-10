PREVIEW: The Canadian Remedy

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It’s possible to save hundreds, even thousands a year by purchasing (in-person) your prescription medications in Canada. And it’s legal for you to bring them back to the U.S.

So, you’re probably wondering; Is this right for me, and how do I do this? Let’s walk you through this step-by-step.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED:

-Proper identification. It’s a must. You cannot get into Canada without either an enhanced NYS driver’s license, a US passport, or a Nexus pass.

If you have your ID, then we move on to the homework section.

WHAT'S YOUR RX COST?

Buying medications in Canada is going to make the most sense if you fall into one of these categories: (1) Have no health insurance, (2) Have a healthcare plan with high deductibles or (3) Have healthcare insurance with no/little prescription drug coverage.

Most people have some form of medical insurance. The key is your out-of-pocket cost to buy your medicines.

Often, that’s printed right on your insurance identification card. If you have a high-deductible plan, you’ll need to check with your insurer if Canadian prescription purchases will count toward that deductible amount.

If your prescription co-pay is $50 or higher, going across the border for medications may make sense.

For the full story on how to pull this off including how to find a Canadian doctor, watch Monday, February 13th at 11 p.m. on WZZM 13.

