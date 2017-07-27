Remembering Chester Bennington: A corporate response to mental health

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, 2017 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The death of Chester Bennington, the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park on July 20, has set off ripples throughout the nation.

Bennington spoke openly about his struggles with addiction and depression, often writing about them in the songs the band preformed.

His death by suicide brought up many conversations about mental health and the stigmas that often surround it. Many of his fans shared their grief and showed their support for his family and the band. Many have also taken to sharing the contact information for resources someone can utilize if they need help.

The band has canceled their tour with Blink 182 in the wake of Bennington's death. The remaining members shared some of their thoughts in a post on their website and on their social media platforms.

There are many resources available if you or someone you love is struggling with depression or other mental health issues. Some of those can come from your employer and your health insurance plan.

Be sure to look into what you have available to you and have a conversation with your employer if it is something you think is important.

There are also some crisis lines you can take advantage of in an emergency. Here are a list of some of them:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-TALK

Suicide Prevention website www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Cornerstone Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of Kent County 616-336-3535

Holland 616-396-4357

East Ottawa County 616-458-4357

Grand Haven 616-842-4357

Kalamazoo 269-381-4357

Community Mental Health of West Michigan 231-722-4357 or 1-888-919-7099

