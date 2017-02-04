Researchers: Pregnant women should avoid liquorice

Line of Pregnant Women, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

HELINSKI - A new Finnish study supports a food recommendation that pregnant women and women planning to become pregnant should avoid consuming liquorice.

In the study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, young children and infants that were exposed to large amounts of liquorice in the womb did not perform cognitive reasoning tests as well as others. The difference was about seven IQ points.

Those exposed to liquorice also performed worse in tasks measuring memory capacity and according to parental estimates, had more ADHD-type problems. In girls, puberty had starter earlier and advanced further.

Science Daily reports that researchers suggest pregnant women and women planning pregnancy should be informed of the harmful effects that products containing glycyrrhizin -- such as liquorice and salty liquorice -- may have on the fetus.

Glycyrrhizin is one of many factors that affect the development of a fetus, but it is impossible to say whether it was only glycyrrhizin that affected the development of a certain individual.

Based on animal experiments, the effects of liquorice are well known. Glycyrrhizin intensifies the effects of stress hormone cortisol. While cortisol is essential to the development of a fetus, it is dangerous in large amounts.

It has long been known that glycyrrhizin causes higher blood pressure and shorter pregnancies in humans.

The study compared 378 youths of about 13 years whose mothers had consumed "large amounts" or "little/no" liquorice during pregnancy. A large amount was defined as over 500 mg and little/no as less than 249 mg glycyrrhizin per week -- researchers say these cutoffs were not based on health effects. The equivalent of 500-miligrams of glycyrrhizin corresponds on average to 250-grams of liquorice.

According to the recommendations, occasional consumption of small amounts such as a portion of liquorice ice cream or a few liquorice sweets is not dangerous.

To read more, visit Science Daily or the study.

