Revive & Thrive Project making every bite count

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - "Some days you’re wide awake, some days you don’t even want to crawl," Amanda Belka said.

"There were times I just wanted to give up," cancer survivor Leslie Jackson said. "It was very hard for me in the beginning.

Both women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Between the expected visits to the doctor, chemo, radiation and all the turns that come with cancer, it deals its fair share of unexpected twists as well.

"We’re helping to reduce the stress and the anxiety and the challenges that go along with being sick," said Executive Director of the Revive & Thrive Project, Wendy Borden.

Simple things like paying bills, cleaning and even eating can become strenuous.

"You’re emotionally and physically stressed," Borden said. "I knew we needed to bring something like this to the community."

Wendy understands the struggle first hand.

"When I was diagnosed and realized how poorly I ate because I didn’t have the capacity to nourish myself, it was vital we get a program like this in Grand Rapids," Borden said.

That’s why she’s dedicated herself to the Revive and Thrive Project.

"People know it’s the time you really need to eat well, you just don’t have the energy or the strength to do that," Borden said.

The Project takes some of the stress out of the simple things.

"They prepare beautiful, nutritious, delicious meals for people suffering from a life threatening illness," Borden said.

The organization is completely volunteer based. Every Wednesday, a group of volunteers start the day by grocery shopping. Then comes the food prep. Once the food is prepped a group of volunteer chef's come in, but they're there to oversee. Teenage volunteers are the ones that do the cooking.

"I love coming every Wednesday. Knowing that I’m helping people get the nutrition they need and their family is getting the nutrition they need, it's just a relaxing time to come here, hang out, cook food and know that you're helping a lot of people," said Lowell Senior and Revive & Thrive teen chef, Kenzie McLarty.

On top of the volunteering, the teens learn vital healthy eating and cooking skills.

"Every week each person in the family receives four large entrees, two salads, a quart of soup, immune broth, and a healthy dessert," Borden said.

"I don’t feel as tired; I feel like I have more energy," Belka said.

Once the food is prepared, a volunteer delivery angel packs it up and delivers it right to the clients door.

"It was a lot more than just about the food," Jackson said. "It was about the compassion and the heart and love of the people."

"Imagine a community where everybody with a life threatening illness like cancer was being nourished with beautiful meals that were immune boosting, that were supported by a community who cares," Borden said. "You're fighting for your life.

"To not have to worry about the shopping, cooking, cleaning up, it's huge."

"It helps a lot to have people who care when you’re going through it because it was really hard," Jackson said. "It’s gave me a whole new perspective on life and appreciate the here and now."

In addition to these services, Revive and Thrive keeps up with their clients by giving them resources needed to successfully eat healthy and take care of themselves in the future.

The Project is a completely volunteer based non-profit organization. They are currently hosted by Park Church but are looking for a bigger kitchen in order to serve more people. Also, as often as possible they buy locally. So the purchases they make to help the community go right back in.

