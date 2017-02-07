Ronald McDonald House, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital celebrate milestone

Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital are celebrating a special milestone.

Ten-thousand families have stayed at Ronald McDonald House as their children were in treatment at the hospital.

Patients, families and staff from both organizations celebrated the milestone Tuesday, Feb. 7.

We spoke with a Muskegon woman whose twin boys were born prematurely. She told us about her experience at the Ronald McDonald house.

"The Ronald McDonald house is very nice," said Jerry Goosby. "The people there are respectful and nice. The house itself is nice, because it's like being at home."

Ronald McDonald House opened 27 years ago. It provides a place to stay for families whose children are receiving medical care in Grand Rapids.

