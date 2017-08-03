Spectrum doctor's camera stolen with pictures of 900 pediatric patients

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, undated photo. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A camera belonging to a doctor with Spectrum Health has been stolen.

The camera contained over 900 images of patient photos according to Spectrum Health.

The camera was used to take pictures of patients' skin conditions. According to the hospital, capturing images to treat skin conditions is widely accepted. However, keeping images on an unsecured device is not. The camera was stolen from the doctor's car.

Patients whose pictures may have been on the camera were seen at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital dermatology clinics in Grand Rapids and Lansing between mid-February of this year and June 22, 2017.

Parents or guardians of the patients have been mailed a letter explaining the situation.

To date, police have not recovered the camera. Spectrum Health is investigating. For more information contact Spectrum Health at 844-689-2875.

