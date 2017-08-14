Step it Up! Walking Challenge kicks off

Hands lacing up running shoes - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

OTTAWA & ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - A walking challenge is kicking off today in Ottawa and Allegan counties. The free, six-week challenge will get people on their feet and out exploring the parks of the county.

There are prizes available each week, as people walk along the regional trails.

According to Ottawa County Department of Public Health, the average person in the challenge walked 216 miles over seven weeks.

People will be able to keep track of their steps with a virtual trail. "When you login to track your steps, you'll be able to track your individual progress," said Ottawa County Parks spokesperson Jessica VanGinhoven in a press release. "The tracking program is also mobile-friendly, so you can record your activity from your phone."

Scheduled group walks will be available for people to attend. Each one will be led by a naturalist guide who will share some information about the area and the local wildlife.

The first group walk is Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Pigeon Creek Park. The rest of the group walks will run until the end of September.

Get more information and register for the challenge at Ottawa County Parks.

