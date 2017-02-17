Studies say your cheat day meal is doing more harm than good

Burgers, pizza, hot dobs with sauerkraut, fried chicken French fries and onion rings. Stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - According to a recent study from the German Diabetes Center (Deutsches Diabetes-Zentrum, DDZ) and the Helmholtz Center in Munich (HMGU) that one meal consisting of a greater amount of palm oil reduces the body's sensitivity to insulin, causes increased fat deposits and changes in the liver's energy metabolism.

The study provides information on the earliest changes in liver metabolism, showing that in the long term there is an increase in fatty liver disease in overweight persons and those with type 2 diabetes.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Researchers gave healthy, slim men a random flavored palm oil drink containing the same amount of saturated fat as two cheeseburgers and a large portion of French fries or two salami pizzas.

►Related: Researchers: Fast food wrapped in chemically treated paper linked to cancers, thyroid disease

Researchers found that the high-fat meal reduced insulin action and increase the liver's fat content. They also observed metabolic changes similar to those in persons with type 2 diabetes or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is the most common liver disease in industrial nations. It is also associated with obesity, increased risk in developing type 2 diabetes and in further stages, can result in severe liver damage.

This image shows the impact of saturated fatty acids on the liver, muscles and fatty tissue. (Credit: © DDZ)

"The surprise was that a single dosage of palm oil has such a rapid and direct impact on the liver of a healthy person and that the amount of fat administered already triggered insulin resistance," explained Professor Dr. Michael Roden, scientist, Managing Director and Chairman at the DDZ and the German Center for Diabetes Research.

Researchers were able to verify that the intake of palm oil affects the metabolic activity of muscles, liver and fatty tissue. Insulin resistance leads to the mechanism that makes the glucose level rise in persons with type 2 diabetes and its pre-stages. Insulin resistance also causes an increased release of fats into the blood stream -- which fuels the insulin resistance cycle. Researchers say that the increase of fat leads to an increase in energy workload for cells, which in the long term can overwork these cells and contribute to liver disease.

Dr. Roden's team suspects that healthy people, depending on genetic predisposition, can easily manage this direct impact of fatty food on the metabolism. The long-term consequences for regular fatty food eaters can be far more problematic.

To read the full story, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)