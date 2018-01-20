Sushi lover pulls live 5-foot tapeworm out of his body

(Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Like sushi? You might not after reading this story.

A California man who loves sushi went to the emergency room recently after pulling a massive tapeworm out of his body. That’s what his doctor said on a recent podcast of “This Won’t Hurt A Bit.”

Dr. Kenny Bahn of Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno also showed the 5-foot, 6-inch tapeworm, which was wrapped around a paper towel roll.

“He grabs it, and he pulls on it, and it keeps coming out. He picks it up and looks at it. And what does it do? It starts moving,” Dr. Bahn said, via WNEM.

Sushi lover pulls 5-foot tapeworm from his body, doctor says https://t.co/VavEicCRKI pic.twitter.com/ztr0x8YoSh — KMOV (@KMOV) January 19, 2018

According to Bahn, the tapeworm began to leave the man’s body while he was on the toilet. The shocked man kept pulling until it was all the way out.

The tapeworm is believed to be from the man’s love of salmon sushi. According to Dr. Bahn, the man eats it almost every day.

According to a 2017 warning from the CDC, Japanese broad tapeworm larvae have been found in many Pacific-caught salmon. They’re reportedly found in many types of fish that aren’t properly flash frozen.

After finding that out, the patient swore off raw salmon forever.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WTSP-TV