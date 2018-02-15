The state unveils universal symbol for medical marijuana

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan now has a universal symbol for medical marijuana.

The department of licensing and regulatory affairs released that new symbol Thursday, Feb. 15. It is required on any medical marijuana products sold or transferred in Michigan.

The product must also have the following information according to the state.

The name of the licensee and license number of the producer and/or the packager.

The tag or source number as assigned by the statewide monitoring system.

The unique identification number for the package or the harvest, if applicable.

Date of harvest, name of strain, net weight, and concentration of THC or CBD.

Activation time expressed in words or through a pictogram.

Name of the safety compliance facility that performed any test, any associated test batch number, and any test analysis date.

A warning that states the following: "For use by registered qualifying patients only. Keep out of reach of children. It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of marihuana."

The universal symbol published by the department.

