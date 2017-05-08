Ticks are back and in full swing across West Michigan

A close up of an adult female and nymph tick. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - "I walk the dogs through the woods because they like to sniff, and I have seen ticks crawling on them," neighbor Wendy Rickson said.

But thanks to topical gels and other medications, ticks on dog can be avoided. For humans, it's another story.

"Avoid areas where there's a lot of ticks, that's particularly going to be in wooded areas, places with tall grass," said Kristina Wieghmink, a spokeswoman with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

For Rickson, walking in Coast Guard Park is part of her routine.

"I've been walking out here for many many years," Rickson said.

She's been safe from ticks -- so far.

"I normally take a shower and when I get back home, I haven't found any on myself because I tend to stay on the trails," Rickson said.

Still, the black legged deer tick is the most common one found in West Michigan.

"You want to make sure you wear DEET, wear protective clothing, light colored clothing so you can easily spot ticks. when you come inside, make sure you do a tick check," Wieghmink said. "Check over your clothes, any gear and your pets particularly."

And if left untreated, tick-born viruses like Lyme disease can be deadly.

"You can have the tick tested for Lyme disease, you want to make sure it remains alive. Put it in a glass jar or any clear container and bring it down to the health department," Wieghmink said.

And it's not just Lyme disease to worry about. Health experts in Florida are warning people about a new tick-borne virus, Powassan.

The virus used to be only carried by ticks that did not bite humans, however, that's changed.

Luckily, the virus is rare. According to the CDC, there's only been 75 cases reported in the United States within the last decade.

