What the House health care bill means for Michigan

The first thing to know is that nothing is settled and more changes are likely in the hours, days and weeks to come.

But the Republicans' groundbreaking vote to unwind the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare in a successful U.S. House of Representatives showdown on Thursday drew both support and opposition in Michigan's health care arena.

The final tally — 217 to 213 — reflected the deep partisan divide over the future of the nation's health care system. Nevertheless, the initial success of the GOP’s proposal marked an important milestone for House Republican leaders and the Trump administration, who ran for office on a pledge to throw out Obamacare.

In the Michigan congressional delegation, the vote split cleanly along party lines: nine Republicans for the bill and five Democrats casting no votes.

"This final legislation delivers relief from the burdens of the Affordable Care Act, while reaffirming our commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to care," U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, a Republican who represents Michigan's 10th District which includes parts of Macomb County, said in a statement after the vote.

In other parts of Michigan, several top political leaders still fear the state's ability to provide health care for its most vulnerable citizens could be harmed if the bill becomes law. There are 1.75 million children, seniors, pregnant women and disabled people served by traditional Medicaid in Michigan.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has worried that changes to Obamacare may gut funding for Healthy Michigan, the state's Medicaid expansion program that has insured about 650,000 lower-income Michiganders, as well as cut support for the traditional Medicaid program.

The previous House Republican plan to transform the national health care system would adversely impact Michigan’s poorest citizens and could have increased costs for older people, Snyder told members of the state’s congressional delegation in late March.

The future of Medicaid expansion

Today, with a fast-moving process on Capitol Hill, Snyder adopted a wait-and-see approach. The current bill would let affected states keep their expanded Medicaid and the attendant federal funding through 2020. But federal funding for those newly enrolled after 2020 would be cut, according to several published summaries of the bill.

"Gov. Snyder is monitoring the bill and amendments as it moves through the legislative process and staying in touch with members of Michigan's congressional delegation," the governor's office said in a statement. Snyder added that he would continue discussions after the bill cleared the House and now moves on for consideration in the Senate.

Spokeswoman Anna Heaton said Thursday morning that the governor had not immediately taken a public position on the bill, citing an ongoing amendment process in the House.

Proponents of the effort argue it is designed to maintain access to coverage while cutting back sharply on the federal government's financial responsibility for it amid rising insurance premiums. After a razor-thin GOP victory in the House, it could face an even tougher fight in the Senate where Republicans have a slimmer majority.

House Republicans passed a plan Thursday "that would raise costs for Michigan families, eliminate protections if you or a family member has a pre-existing condition like cancer or a heart condition, and take us back to the days when insurance companies were in charge of your health care," Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, said in a statement after the House vote. "I will strongly oppose this plan in the Senate.”

If the effort is successful in Congress, Republican President Donald Trump, who has expressed his support for the House's effort to repeal Obamacare, could sign the bill into law.

The end of the individual mandate

The current bill would eliminate a fundamental principle of Obamacare: a mandate for individuals to have health insurance, either through their employer or through a private provider. Also, it would keep people from jumping into the market when they're sick by allowing insurers to charge substantially higher premiums for a year. The proposed American Health Care Act would also allow families to keep insuring their adult children through their mid-20s, allow insurers to charge older customers more and allow states to waive requirements that insurers offer a set of essential benefits for everyone.

The GOP bill would be just as strong on protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions as the Affordable Care Act, according to recent published interviews with U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, the southwest Michigan Republican whose very recent support helped turn the tide toward the bill's passage.

Upton opposed an earlier version. His amendment to the American Health Care Act proposal would provide $8 billion in additional money directly into high-risk pools in states that seek a waiver from federal health care regulations under the legislation.

"I told the president directly this week that I would not support this bill as written without a fix," Upton said in a statement after the vote. "He took the challenge, and we walked him through the problems and potential solutions. Covering those with pre-existing conditions is of the utmost importance to me."

But some health care groups, including the American Medical Association, say that funding would fall short of the expected need.

Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan who specializes in health care law, wrote in a blog post Thursday that Upton's "amendment works at cross-purposes with other parts of the AHCA, is arbitrarily structured and is ambiguous on a key point.

"It’s another example" Bagley wrote, "of the perils of doing health policy on the fly."

Michigan opposition to the new bill

Some groups in Michigan, including the leading hospital association, jumped quickly to voice their opposition.

"As the association representing hospitals and health systems throughout the state, we know that there are flaws in the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. However, the fact that nearly 1 million Michiganders now have health care coverage under the law cannot be ignored," Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said in a statement Thursday.

"Needless to say, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association is disappointed with (Thursday's) vote. We need our elected officials to protect the coverage currently available through expansion efforts," Peters added.

Protect Michigan Care, an organization of consumer, health care and insurer organizations, said Thursday that it continues to oppose the effort to change Medicaid expansion in Michigan and undercut health insurance protections for the 30% of state residents with pre-existing conditions.

"The House proposal would end protections current in federal law that prevents insurers from discriminating against those who have 'pre-existing conditions,'" the group said in a statement. "In other words, those individuals could find themselves without any coverage or be forced into a 'high risk pool.' Those pools may be a way to address stability issues in the insurance market, but they must (be) funded properly — and the House plan falls short."

The big question: How many people will lose health care?

A big mystery is how many people may lose health care insurance coverage under the new bill and how much it may cost taxpayers. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the bill.

In the previous version, the CBO estimated that the replacement for Obamacare would have led the number of uninsured Americans to grow by 24 million by 2026, with about 14 million people not getting coverage under Medicaid between now and then as limits are placed on who qualifies and as state reimbursements are scaled back.

In an analysis of the current bill, the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning Washington think tank, calculated that it would cost $861 million a year to provide coverage for high-risk individuals in Michigan. The House package is estimated to provide about $342 million a year to Michigan. That could mean the state would have to make up the difference to maintain the same level of coverage today.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday afternoon on another wrinkle in the bill that could potentially affect many more Michigan residents.

"Many people who obtain health insurance through their employers — about half of the country — could be at risk of losing protections that limit out-of-pocket costs for catastrophic illnesses, due to a little-noticed provision of the House Republican health-care bill," the Journal wrote, citing authorities on health policy.

According to one tax expert, the proposed American Health Care Act would further complicate an already complex health insurance system.

“The most layered and complex health insurance system in the developed world would become even more incomprehensible if the new health reform legislation gets enacted, because it authorizes each state to isolate persons with pre-existing conditions so others can enjoy lower insurance premiums until they develop medical conditions themselves,” said Richard Kaplan, the Peer and Sarah Pedersen Professor of Law at University of Illinois in Champaign.

