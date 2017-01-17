Healthcare enrollment deadline approaching

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - You have just two more weeks to sign up for health insurance coverage.

As a part of "Enroll Brazos Valley", the Brazos Valley Council of Governments will offer in person application assistance for those who need help navigating the healthcare website.

Insurance Navigator Stephen Galvin says the Council of Governments normally offers this assistance Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will extend its hours for the next two Saturdays.

"On Saturday the 21st, we will be here from 9 a.m. to noon and on the 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's just to give people the opportunity to come in on Saturday if they normally work during the week.

If you miss the Jan. 31 deadline, you will have to wait until the next open enrollment date on Nov. 1.

