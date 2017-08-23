Hearing delayed for Sparta man accused of killing his grandmother

(Photo: WZZM)

SPARTA, MICH. - A Kent County judge has delayed court hearings for Matthew Malleaux, accused in the beating death of his grandmother, to give both sides more time to prepare.

Malleaux faces several charges, including open murder, in the death of 85-year-old Anne Malleaux Parker at the home they shared on Clark Street in the Kent County village of Sparta.

He appeared in 63rd District Court Wednesday, Aug. 23 on charges of felonious assault and resisting police. He’s accused of battling with police and a paramedic responding to the woman’s medical alert alarm.

Parker died a day after the Aug. 7 beating; her injuries included a collapsed lung, dislocated shoulder, fractured left cheekbone, fractured left orbital bone, an injury to the back of her head and bruising to the spleen and kidney.

“These two cases are most serious and certainly likely to be complicated,’’ Judge Jeffrey O’Hara said. He granted a request from the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office to adjourn upcoming hearings on the two criminal cases. They are now scheduled for Sept. 19.

Malleaux, who shook his head at several points during today’s court appearance, wanted to have the hearings go as scheduled, defense attorney Mark P. Hunting told the court.

“We trust the court will act in the interest of justice in making its decision,’’ Hunting said.

Kent County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Monica Janiskee asked for the adjournment to give the medical examiner’s office time to complete the autopsy report. She also noted that her office on Wednesday provided Hunting with additional evidence that needs to be reviewed.

O’Hara said the prosecutor’s office has shown “good cause’’ to have the hearing delayed. “The court finds that more time is certainly reasonable and needed,’’ O’Hara said.

Sparta police were called to Parker’s home on Clark Street north of 12 Mile Road NW about 5 a.m. Aug. 7 for what appeared to be a request for medical help.

Once on scene, Sparta police officer Mark Wawrzyniak encountered a violent male, later identified as Matthew Malleaux, who swore at police and medical responders. He “told them to leave and threw a large cement object at EMT Jeff Cook, striking him in the head,’’ according to a probable cause affidavit.

Malleaux barricaded himself inside the home as additional help arrived. Sparta officers saw what appeared to be an unconscious woman on the floor. Police forced their way inside “and several officers had to physically subdue Matthew and use a Taser on him to get him to comply with their commands,’’ according to the probable cause affidavit.

Malleaux told officers he and his grandmother were the only two people in the house at the time “and that he had been drinking heavily, had taken Ecstasy two days prior, was upset over the CareLink alarm going off, had confronted his grandmother and the two of them argued,’’ court records show.

“Matthew stated that the argument turned into a physical fight and he grabbed Anne (by) the shoulders and violently shook her and head-butted her face with his face/head,’’ Michigan State Police Sgt. Denise Bentley wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “Matthew said this occurred in Anne’s bedroom and the fight continued into the living room area where he said Anne may have tripped and fallen on the stairs.’’

Parker was taken to Spectrum Health, where she was treated for multiple injuries. Her daughter indicated that doctors had to remove Parker’s spleen, court records show. She died about 7 p.m. on Aug. 8. An autopsy indicated the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.

Malleaux, who has a clean criminal record in Kent County, is being held without bond on the open murder charge and a $500,000 bond on the assault charges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV