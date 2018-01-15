Hearing set for man charged in August home invasion and robbery

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A man who spent time in prison on a weapons offense will be in court Tuesday, Jan. 16 for an August armed robbery and home invasion south of Belknap Park in which a woman was shot.

Jaquarius Tuwan Littlejohn, 24, is accused of breaking into a duplex on Newberry Street near Coit Avenue NE the evening of Aug. 16. Two victims were treated for injuries.

Police at the time said a woman suffered gunshot wound to the chest. It was not considered life threatening. A man struck with a bottle was treated for minor injuries, police said earlier.

Littlejohn was arrested Aug. 20. A forensic evaluation was ordered to determine if Littlejohn was competent to stand trial and could assist in his own defense. The evaluation determined he was competent, paving the way for Tuesday’s preliminary examination in Grand Rapids District Court.

Littlejohn is facing six felony charges, including armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Littlejohn is being held on a $200,000 bond. If convicted of the most serious charges, he faces up to life in prison.

He was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon for an incident in Grand Rapids in April, 2011. Littlejohn was sentenced to prison and was discharged from the Department of Corrections in Jan. 2017.

