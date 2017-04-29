Help available for Grand Rapids city taxes

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Income Tax Department will be open Saturday, April 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to help taxpayers file their city return. People can also visit during normal business hours on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Filers must bring a picture ID, the first page of a federal return, and any W-2s or schedules.

Walk-ins are welcome. To avoid lines, please make an appointment by emailing grincometax@grcity.us or calling (616) 456-3415.

The Income Tax Office is located on the third floor of City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave NW.

Parking is available beneath City Hall in the Government Center Parking Ramp.

The deadline for filing timely 2016 City of Grand Rapids income tax returns is Monday, May 1.

