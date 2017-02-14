Here's an awesome 360-degree look at Mackinac Bridge in winter

A snapshot of a 360-degree look at the Mackinac Bridge in February. (Photo: Dustin Dilworth, D3 Imagery)

You may recall that, last September, we shared a 360-degree view of the Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day that was "absolutely stunning."

The photographer who captured that image, Michigan resident Dustin Dilworth of D3 Imagery, has snapped another 360-degree image of the Mighty Mac, using a camera attached to a drone and flying it high into the sky over the Straits of Mackinac.

This time, considering it's February, sheets of ice float throughout the straits, but the Mackinac Bridge still looks as majestic as it always does under the sun.

Check out the full tour of the Mackinac Bridge below (or tap here on mobile). And follow D3 Imagery on Facebook here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

(© 2017 WZZM)