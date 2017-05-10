Hey Mom! Go get your free Crack Fries from Hopcat

HopCat Crack Fries -- YUM! (Photo: HopCat)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Calling all mom's: Make sure you head to HopCat this Mother's Day and enjoy some free Crack Fries.

HopCat posted about the tasty treat on Tuesday, sharing a Facebook event. The fries are free with any other purchase, however, according to the event "back and foot rubs are not included." If you don't have plans to be in Grand Rapids for Mother's Day, you can still enjoy free fries at any of it's 11 locations.

Our local HopCat is currently running a contest, where the funniest memory a commenter has with their mom could get them free entry into brewery on Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV