High school hockey team shows support for veterans during game

Hudsonville High School hockey team supports veterans by having their annual event, "Military Night." (Photo: WZZM)

JENISON, MICH. - It is certainly more than just a game for these guys. The players not only interviewed a veteran and wrote a report, they also are wearing jersey with their veteran's name on the back.

"I think it's a great thing I think it really shows the respect that these kids and the school system in general and the world really has for our military and what they've done for our country," Scott Weiss said. Weiss was standing in for his father-in-law who is a veteran.

"It shows that they're aware that there's a bigger picture and it's not just our little bubble in West Michigan," veteran Devon Wustman said.

The team said it's important for them to honor the men and women who have served and continue to do so.

"This country is still something worth fighting for and it's on the backs of these men and these very very brave people that we get to enjoy the freedoms that we're expressing here today like playing hockey and just going to school and doing everything that we get to do," Hudsonville senior Dylan Devree said.



Before the start of the game, each team member was introduced and they skated onto the rink alongside the veteran they were representing.

"We do care and we do appreciate what they do for us and that we're aware of our freedoms because of what they've done for us," senior Jared Baas said.

This is the second year the team has held this event, all of the money raised will towards Habitat Veterans.

